Ellam wrote: He was spot on with what Washbrook and JJB did putting the ball on someone then claiming a penalty needs cutting out but so do head butts that go unpunished.

It happens in too many games where the ball is played on the tackler if he is close enough to get to, I guess the difference between the two incidents mentioned is that JJB didn't get a penalty and Washbrook did. That said I'm really surprised that Burrow stayed on the pitch. I know, as fans, we are always frustrated at referees when we don't get the decision we want but I'm not sure the standard is any better. I went to a game in Australia earlier this year and there was only 4 or 5 penalties in the whole game. I'm not sure if it's having 2 referees or the players are just that bit fitter so there's no need to mess about at the play of the ball? If it is the former I'm not sure we could recruit enough refs for 2 per game.