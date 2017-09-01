|
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1866
Location: East stand!
|
I thought he made some great points..he gave an example of a hull player doing what he said about. Mainly highlighted the general mess of the refs tho. Fact his team won highlighted it more so. Especially as Radford had had a go and Ellis as well
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:15 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26289
|
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
I thought he made some great points..he gave an example of a hull player doing what he said about. Mainly highlighted the general mess of the refs tho. Fact his team won highlighted it more so. Especially as Radford had had a go and Ellis as well
I don't disagree but the fact he is a head coach of a club who's players do the same thing week in, week out, make his rant both hilarious and hypocritical
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:15 am
|
Ellam
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3402
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
|
He was spot on with what Washbrook and JJB did putting the ball on someone then claiming a penalty needs cutting out but so do head butts that go unpunished.
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:57 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 03, 2006 6:36 pm
Posts: 2712
Location: The right side of the pennines
|
Ellam wrote:
He was spot on with what Washbrook and JJB did putting the ball on someone then claiming a penalty needs cutting out but so do head butts that go unpunished.
It happens in too many games where the ball is played on the tackler if he is close enough to get to, I guess the difference between the two incidents mentioned is that JJB didn't get a penalty and Washbrook did. That said I'm really surprised that Burrow stayed on the pitch. I know, as fans, we are always frustrated at referees when we don't get the decision we want but I'm not sure the standard is any better. I went to a game in Australia earlier this year and there was only 4 or 5 penalties in the whole game. I'm not sure if it's having 2 referees or the players are just that bit fitter so there's no need to mess about at the play of the ball? If it is the former I'm not sure we could recruit enough refs for 2 per game.
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:37 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10542
|
Tbf we were very very niggly last night as the fatigue started to creep in (although Leeds weren't much better). Radford did say he didn't care how bad the game was if we got the result. If you want someone to blame for last nights spectacle, blame the scheduling. We can't be blamed for trying whatever it took in that situation.
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:08 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 983
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
I don't disagree but the fact he is a head coach of a club who's players do the same thing week in, week out, make his rant both hilarious and hypocritical
Haven't seen the full Sky one but seen his post match press conference interview and he readily admits his team do it as well. I think this only highlights the problem more that we have a coach who hates these kind of things but accepts his team does it too. We've reached a point where coaches who don't even want to have this in the game have players who do it, it's become a necessary evil if you want to have any chance of competing.
Can you be successful in today's game without it and taking the moral high ground of playing it clean?
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:29 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1720
|
If the players not in the way, wouldnt be a problem, the reffing is the problem, players feel need to do things like that because the refs dont police the ruck properly, washbrooks was a penalty because he couldnt play the ball from the correct position, jjb wasnt because he tried playing it from the wrong position
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4767
|
the play the ball area does need sorting, every play the ball imo you could penalize either team, its scruffy and you hold you breath awaiting a penalty one way or the other, the answer imo would be 2 refs the only problem with that is we havnt enough good refs to go round at the moment, all teams try to gain advantage but it can spoil the flow of the game,
|
