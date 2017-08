Absolutely. I find it hilarious that McDermott is getting blasted for moaning about the officiating- when a) the hull supporters are doing exactly the same. b) if coaches didn't coach all the messing about at the ruck (including him) they wouldn't have the need to be moaning about it and c) if the players cleaned up their act and gone on with the game of rugby league instead of trying to make gains by bending the rules the referees job would be a lot easier and they would likely get more decisions correct.