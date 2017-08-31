Put club loyalties aside and he has a point. Too many players are intent on conning the referee into giving a penalty that is not deserved. They are the rugby equivalent of a diving footballer cheating to win a free kick. It is the worst aspect of our game and something that should not be tolerated.
