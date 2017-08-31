WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - mcdermott's rant

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk mcdermott's rant

Post a reply
mcdermott's rant
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:18 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26282
Hilarious post match interview on sky. Obviously he's a complete hypocrite given the way leeds play and have played the game for years but should we be concerned with his mental health?
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:20 pm
the cal train User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2518
Location: West Hull
Just like Hehterington he knows he's untouchable and can say whatever he likes.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:21 pm
Hullfc-white Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 29, 2012 2:11 pm
Posts: 156
Hypocrisy in the extreme
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:24 pm
Bal User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12472
Location: Elloughton
He was talking about the messy rucks generally, not just against Leeds.

He is right imo. It's a big problem in our game.
If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me.
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:28 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 528
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
He never mentioned JJB playing the ball on a player's head or Burrows head butt strange really why he never mmmm.
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:29 pm
Walter Neff User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2009 11:26 pm
Posts: 908
Location: Walsall
He says its been an on going problem for years and he*s right.....
Rugby League,,,The Greatest Game On Earth..
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:33 pm
Hullfc-white Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 29, 2012 2:11 pm
Posts: 156
He was basically ranting about the washbrook penalty,I doubt very much he hauled jjb over the coals for plonking the ball on kellys head trying to win a penalty..
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:49 pm
The Magic Rat User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1596
Location: with the barefoot girls
Put club loyalties aside and he has a point. Too many players are intent on conning the referee into giving a penalty that is not deserved. They are the rugby equivalent of a diving footballer cheating to win a free kick. It is the worst aspect of our game and something that should not be tolerated.
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anijay, Bal, Cardiff_05, DABHAND, DannyB, Erik the not red, fc-eaststander, jools, mk_fc, poppys mum, Punos, ryano, Tarquin Fuego, The Magic Rat and 197 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,4931,28276,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM