wildshot wrote:
Yet more reason for me to dislike going to Salford. Oh well I won't mind so much if we win.
Didn't go last season but the season before because of all the talk about not being able to get away easily, I parked on the big lay by at the side of Barton airport, got back in the car after the game and then had to wait while they let all the traffic out of the ground
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: borocat, cocker, coco the fullback, duke street 10, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, Felis Silvestris, Manuel, Mr Bliss, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, wakeytrin and 188 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity