brearley84 wrote: depends how the contract is set up



might be 100k for years 1 , 2 and 3 then drop down latter years and depends on how many appearances , performance etc..... we as fans just wont know what is in the contract



if wigan ..leeds come in and offer them a deal and take them away from us, we lose out.



both young and their best years ahead of them.

Equally - they are set up nicely for 5 years so don't have to kill it every week- can just bobble along doing their bit.For me an option is best. Give then two years with another two years as an option- thus keeps the players on their toes and working hard!