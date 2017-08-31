Seb by a mile.



His runs, off loads, reluctance to be put down etc....plus the long minutes he has played.



Fab. Just fab.



Mamo (boom, boom, boom) was great too, but not played enough. Hopefully that will be different next season.



Kruise definitely most improved (Ollie Roberts a close second)



Hinchliffe so much better as 13.



With turner and rankin signed, give us another prop and I'd be b positive about going into next year.