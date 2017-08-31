WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - player of the season

player of the season
Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:07 pm
brearley84
time to vote on the giants website for 2017 player of the season, who you picking??

for me its ikahihifo... been awesome in every game hes played.

hinchcliffe too worth a shout

mamo could have been but injury cut short his season.

leeming gone well but not consistently enough for me.

Re: player of the season
Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:27 pm
GIANT DAZ
Seb, by a mile and a half !!!!!
Re: player of the season
Thu Aug 31, 2017 2:00 pm
HuddsRL5
Seb for me too, been exceptional in every game. Hinchy a close second, would have been really close if Hinchy had been playing at loose for the full season.
Re: player of the season
Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:23 pm
jools
I can't decide between seb and leeming.
Re: player of the season
Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:42 pm
Unbeliever
Seb for me. Think him & Hinchy have been comfortably the best players this season.

