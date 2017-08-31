time to vote on the giants website for 2017 player of the season, who you picking??
for me its ikahihifo... been awesome in every game hes played.
hinchcliffe too worth a shout
mamo could have been but injury cut short his season.
leeming gone well but not consistently enough for me.
seb the beast
