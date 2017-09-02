CM Punk wrote: Menawhile, on a related & positive note, over 2000 at the U19s Grand Final today between Wigan & Castleford.

IT was a really good game despite the scoreline only some last ditch defence prevented Cas from scoring 2/3 more tries. Wigan are a very good side with more than a few that will become household names over the next few years. Most of the Cas team are still eligible for the 19s next year so expect them to be strong again next season. Great experience for the young guys to play in front of a good crowd I'm not sure what that stand holds but I'd say was over 2/3ds full and well played Wigan in making it a good event with the build up,it's those little things that make the difference.