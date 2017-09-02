WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academies

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Academies

Post a reply
Re: Academies
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:23 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2948
Location: LEYTH
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Yes, I couldn't find any mention of Leigh, hence the question.

Well done to Newcastle, Bradford and London for running academies from the lower leagues and Catalan for running an academy overseas.


Stop being a Pr!ck and try and understand the situation. And get rid of that sir in your username, you are lower than the lowest. We all look down at you because you're making a fool of yourself without knowing it.
Image Image Image
Re: Academies
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:21 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 997
Cokey wrote:
Stop being a Pr!ck and try and understand the situation. And get rid of that sir in your username, you are lower than the lowest. We all look down at you because you're making a fool of yourself without knowing it.

It seems you are a bit touchy on this subject. I believe it is you that has just made a fool of yourself.
Re: Academies
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:04 pm
CM Punk User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6888
Location: The Midlands
Menawhile, on a related & positive note, over 2000 at the U19s Grand Final today between Wigan & Castleford.
Wigan RLFC
Re: Academies
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:57 am
braytontiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 17, 2005 4:25 pm
Posts: 2095
Location: living room
CM Punk wrote:
Menawhile, on a related & positive note, over 2000 at the U19s Grand Final today between Wigan & Castleford.


IT was a really good game despite the scoreline only some last ditch defence prevented Cas from scoring 2/3 more tries. Wigan are a very good side with more than a few that will become household names over the next few years. Most of the Cas team are still eligible for the 19s next year so expect them to be strong again next season. Great experience for the young guys to play in front of a good crowd I'm not sure what that stand holds but I'd say was over 2/3ds full and well played Wigan in making it a good event with the build up,it's those little things that make the difference.
Re: Academies
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:25 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17946
braytontiger wrote:
IT was a really good game despite the scoreline only some last ditch defence prevented Cas from scoring 2/3 more tries. Wigan are a very good side with more than a few that will become household names over the next few years. Most of the Cas team are still eligible for the 19s next year so expect them to be strong again next season. Great experience for the young guys to play in front of a good crowd I'm not sure what that stand holds but I'd say was over 2/3ds full and well played Wigan in making it a good event with the build up,it's those little things that make the difference.



Wigan have reported the attendance as 2,129
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2017

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beverley red, blackpoolwigan, Cbr1000rr, Dally, DannyB, eric35, Erik the not red, Hessle rover, MattyB, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, SecondRowSaint, SirStan, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, Top Saint, wrencat1873 and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,1772,00176,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM