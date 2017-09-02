WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academies

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Academies

Post a reply
Re: Academies
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:23 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2947
Location: LEYTH
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Yes, I couldn't find any mention of Leigh, hence the question.

Well done to Newcastle, Bradford and London for running academies from the lower leagues and Catalan for running an academy overseas.


Stop being a Pr!ck and try and understand the situation. And get rid of that sir in your username, you are lower than the lowest. We all look down at you because you're making a fool of yourself without knowing it.
Image Image Image
Re: Academies
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:21 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 997
Cokey wrote:
Stop being a Pr!ck and try and understand the situation. And get rid of that sir in your username, you are lower than the lowest. We all look down at you because you're making a fool of yourself without knowing it.

It seems you are a bit touchy on this subject. I believe it is you that has just made a fool of yourself.
Re: Academies
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:04 pm
CM Punk User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6888
Location: The Midlands
Menawhile, on a related & positive note, over 2000 at the U19s Grand Final today between Wigan & Castleford.
Wigan RLFC
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], CM Punk, Darwinsdad, Dazzler66, easyWire, financialtimes, Five and last, Frosties., JEAN CAPDOUZE, Levrier, LyndsayGill, moxi1, SecondRowSaint, Willzay and 147 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,7362,22176,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
18
- 26CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
20
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
28
- 16NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
16
- 22COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
8
- 24WIDNES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
64
- 7SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
12
- 18OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
42
- 22HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
18
- 30HULL KR  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
0
- 24CATALANS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
18
- 32BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
38
- 0DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
18
- 24TOULOUSE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
36
- 14WORKINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
16
- 8SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
34
- 8KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
CH1
YORK
21
- 21DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM