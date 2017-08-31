WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academies

Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:30 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14798
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Catalan Dragons, City of Hull and Huddersfield Giants join the list of Academies to be rated 'Outstanding'.

Pleased as punch for my club as i know through my own involvement that the amount of work that has been put in over the last few years has been tremendous, there's a great set-up now and we are reaping the benefits with some excellent prospects.

8 clubs now hold 'outstanding' status, these are the future of our game so seems it's not all doom and gloom after all !!

"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:06 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 981
How did Leigh do?
Re: Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:12 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14798
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
How did Leigh do?



Erm........... :SILENCE: :SILENCE:
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

