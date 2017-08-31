Huddersfield Giants academy have been awarded an outstanding grade.

The focus is on meeting needs of players, quality of leadership, player develipment.

I know the club gave been trying hard to make improvement to their academy and since Kelly came on board things have steadily improved. I also know from speaking to parents who's children who are part of the academy that they feel the youngsters are very well looked after.

The feedback I've attached below is all positive- which hasn't been the case for all academies- even Leeds who have been rated outstanding for some time had some negative feedback.

Huddersfield Giants

Rating: Outstanding

Huddersfield Giants are an outstanding Academy and the club has invested time, resource, money, expertise and belief in the Academy processes over the last three years. It has developed a clear mission and vision through working together coherently for a dynamic club wide ‘philosophy and blueprint’ with the insightful coupling of performance and education, creating a more holistic approach. The Academy’s bespoke staffing structure extending to welfare and chaplaincy make its innovative player centric approach extremely evident. Full-time training and education programmes accelerate progression within the club’s pathway, increasing opportunities towards first team and Super League ambitions.