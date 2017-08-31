WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Outstanding academy

Outstanding academy
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:55 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7797
Huddersfield Giants academy have been awarded an outstanding grade.
The focus is on meeting needs of players, quality of leadership, player develipment.
I know the club gave been trying hard to make improvement to their academy and since Kelly came on board things have steadily improved. I also know from speaking to parents who's children who are part of the academy that they feel the youngsters are very well looked after.
The feedback I've attached below is all positive- which hasn't been the case for all academies- even Leeds who have been rated outstanding for some time had some negative feedback.
Well done Giants!


Huddersfield Giants
Rating: Outstanding
Huddersfield Giants are an outstanding Academy and the club has invested time, resource, money, expertise and belief in the Academy processes over the last three years. It has developed a clear mission and vision through working together coherently for a dynamic club wide ‘philosophy and blueprint’ with the insightful coupling of performance and education, creating a more holistic approach. The Academy’s bespoke staffing structure extending to welfare and chaplaincy make its innovative player centric approach extremely evident. Full-time training and education programmes accelerate progression within the club’s pathway, increasing opportunities towards first team and Super League ambitions.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Outstanding academy
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:36 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14798
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Great achievement only 3 years after turning full-time, a tremendous amount of work has been put in by the likes of Andy Kelly, Steve Hardisty, Sean Folan, Chris Thorman and Luke Robinson and all the other staff involved with the Academy.

The difference and improvement is visible every year and we now have some seriously good prospects at the club

Well done everyone
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Outstanding academy
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:17 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13156
Location: Huddersfield
good to see

keep those youngsters coming through!

leeming, mcintosh, wood all done us proud
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Outstanding academy
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:49 pm
bilko1941 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Oct 01, 2011 4:24 pm
Posts: 579
brearley84 wrote:
good to see

keep those youngsters coming through!

leeming, mcintosh, wood all done us proud
Went down to LRPF this morning to watch the squad training and believe me when I say we have some real giants in this academy squad.Some of the lads are well over six feet and are built like brick toilets.

