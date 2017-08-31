WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ex-player Dobson to retire from SL

ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:20 am
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/michae ... ed-devils/
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:42 am
Hillbilly_Red wrote:
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/michael-dobson-set-leave-red-devils/

He was a good decent player who for some reason never made it IN AUS but was OK hear
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:34 pm
Our best era in Super League was when he was playing well. Along with Newton, Galea and Vella, our best oversees signings we have ever made.

Geez Justin Morgan signed a couple of duds, but also some excellent ones.
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:18 pm
cravenpark1 wrote:
He was a good decent player who for some reason never made it IN AUS but was OK hear


I'd go a bit further than ok. He was excellent for us during our best period for 30 odd years.

He was the best SH in SL during his time with us and barely missed a game during his 1st few years with us. I'd say We've never really replaced him.

I'd wish him all the best for his future, he gave us his best years.

Never got the venom some of our fans gave him when we went to Salford.
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:30 pm
barham red wrote:
I'd go a bit further than ok. He was excellent for us during our best period for 30 odd years.

He was the best SH in SL during his time with us and barely missed a game during his 1st few years with us. I'd say We've never really replaced him.

I'd wish him all the best for his future, he gave us his best years.

Never got the venom some of our fans gave him when we went to Salford.


Good summation. Excellent player for us. Where do the years go though? It seems like only yesterday that he was signing for us as a promising young Aussie, now he's retiring from the full-time game. I guess, I'm getting old!
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:41 pm
robinrovers10 wrote:
Our best era in Super League was when he was playing well. Along with Newton, Galea and Vella, our best oversees signings we have ever made.

Geez Justin Morgan signed a couple of duds, but also some excellent ones.

I take it you are not very old they were not the best oversees player we have ever made the best in super league yes but not the best ever go back to the 1980s for Mark Broadhurst Gary prom Gordon smith john dorey (spelling)and that's 4 and their is lots more
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:12 pm
cravenpark1 wrote:
I take it you are not very old they were not the best oversees player we have ever made the best in super league yes but not the best ever go back to the 1980s for Mark Broadhurst Gary prom Gordon smith john dorey (spelling)and that's 4 and their is lots more


Like you say I am not that old, I can only comment on what I have seen
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:16 pm
cravenpark1 wrote:
I take it you are not very old they were not the best oversees player we have ever made the best in super league yes but not the best ever go back to the 1980s for Mark Broadhurst Gary prom Gordon smith john dorey (spelling)and that's 4 and their is lots more

He was better than Gordon smith
