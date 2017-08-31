cravenpark1 wrote: He was a good decent player who for some reason never made it IN AUS but was OK hear

I'd go a bit further than ok. He was excellent for us during our best period for 30 odd years.He was the best SH in SL during his time with us and barely missed a game during his 1st few years with us. I'd say We've never really replaced him.I'd wish him all the best for his future, he gave us his best years.Never got the venom some of our fans gave him when we went to Salford.