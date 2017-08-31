WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ex-player Dobson to retire from SL

ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:20 am
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/michae ... ed-devils/
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:42 am
Hillbilly_Red wrote:
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/michael-dobson-set-leave-red-devils/

He was a good decent player who for some reason never made it IN AUS but was OK hear
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:34 pm
Our best era in Super League was when he was playing well. Along with Newton, Galea and Vella, our best oversees signings we have ever made.

Geez Justin Morgan signed a couple of duds, but also some excellent ones.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

