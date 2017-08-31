hengirl wrote: Fine player as all have said Wigan should have given him another go when he came back to SL

Back then maybe; he's nothing special now. I remember when he went to the Knights; I watched him with interest, I thought he might go well, but in fact he was really disappointing. For a half-back, he just didn't take control at all. simply shipping the ball on down the line when he received. Didn't even do much of the kicking, as I recall.