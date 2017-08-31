Missed a trick not re-signing him following his return to SL.
I do feel that we would have won more silverware than we have had we had him in our ranks.
A great half, fantastic kicking and passing game.
Will always be remembered fondly as a player that really helped us turn it round in 2006.
|
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012