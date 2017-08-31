WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ex-player Dobson to retire from SL

ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:18 am
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/michae ... ed-devils/
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:09 pm
Missed a trick not re-signing him following his return to SL.
I do feel that we would have won more silverware than we have had we had him in our ranks.

A great half, fantastic kicking and passing game.

Will always be remembered fondly as a player that really helped us turn it round in 2006.
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:23 pm
MattyB wrote:
Missed a trick not re-signing him following his return to SL.
I do feel that we would have won more silverware than we have had we had him in our ranks.

A great half, fantastic kicking and passing game.

Will always be remembered fondly as a player that really helped us turn it round in 2006.

One of my favourite seasons 2006 and Dobson was a major factor in that.
Always comes across as a decent bloke too.
Re: ex-player Dobson to retire from SL
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:23 pm
Some people say Stuart Fielden saved us from relegation in 2006, he didn't, that was down to Dobbo :CLAP:
Good luck in whatever you do next, lad.

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

