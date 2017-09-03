PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Mild mannered Janitor wrote: Of course a small number of Lleds "fans" took exception to me and my other half being in there. Verbals I could live with, it the pushing in the back and being spat at was a step too far.



Really should divorce her if she's spitting at you.

I suppose the chant at Wembley about Sam Tomkins being an onanist was a coach party of Southstanders on a day out?



bren2k wrote: Whereas the regularly televised chants from the south stand of "The referee's a w@nker," are perfectly acceptable?



This is an issue in the whole of RL - but we only complain about it in an attempt to highlight the inequities of opposition fans.



Pretty big difference isnt there? Calling a ref or opposition player a w@nker is pretty harmless and I doubt they go home crying



Pretty big difference isnt there? Calling a ref or opposition player a w@nker is pretty harmless and I doubt they go home crying

But racial abuse or in this case homophobic abuse to an openly gay ref is another matter, and if true (couldnt hear it from where I was) should be reprimanded.

Les Norton wrote: Never happened Jake old boy. You used to bring around 50 odd, mainly to cause trouble



You went to your first game in 2004 leslie boy so how would you know?

ryano wrote: I suppose the chant at Wembley about Sam Tomkins being an onanist was a coach party of Southstanders on a day out?



Well he is



It will have been Hull City fans. FC fans are Lovely and hand out Werthers originals rather than aggro.Now they have mastered winning 4 games and winning the cup they are legends and the dominant side in RL. Radford and the black and white army are beyond criticism. Oh and yes I did enjoy Featherstone Les Norton

Jake the Peg wrote: You went to your first game in 2004 leslie boy so how would you know?



Did I? I seem to have a hell of a lot of memories of games before then though, like Andy Dannatt breaking Ellery Hanley's jaw, Noel Cleal, Richard Gay etc



Superted wrote: Leeds now guaranteed a semi-final spot. I said it on another thread recently; I can see Leeds winning the whole thing, which as im a Leeds fan would be great, but as a rugby league fan, it will be an absolute embarrassment for Super League.

The fact this Leeds team are 2 wins from being Champions is a sad sad indication of how poor the standard of Super League now is. This isn't a dig at teams like Cas, Wakey etc who are doing well this year (which seems to be the usual direction any discussion on this topic takes), but just the game over here as a whole. This version of the Leeds team would get absolutely slaughtered by the previous championship winning Leeds teams of the Super League era.

Something needs to change drastically!



Parkside Freddie wrote: Won't happen. Leeds aren't good enough to win the grand final. A narrow home victory against a still drunk Hull side is nothing to get giddy about.



Cas, Hull & Saints will all turn Leeds over at a stroll when it matters.



Fredrico... on this occasion, I'm very happy to say 'I told you so'....



Anything to say?



I'll stand by my original point, for all I'm delighted with the performance and result, particularly for McGuire (who should be 6 for England) and Burrow, it's an embarrassment that a team can be so mediocre all year and still comfortably take out the big one.



Fredrico... on this occasion, I'm very happy to say 'I told you so'....

Anything to say?

I'll stand by my original point, for all I'm delighted with the performance and result, particularly for McGuire (who should be 6 for England) and Burrow, it's an embarrassment that a team can be so mediocre all year and still comfortably take out the big one.

Anyway, on with the drinking - cheers all!

