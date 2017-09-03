WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:40 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Of course a small number of Lleds "fans" took exception to me and my other half being in there. Verbals I could live with, it the pushing in the back and being spat at was a step too far.


Really should divorce her if she's spitting at you.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:41 pm
I suppose the chant at Wembley about Sam Tomkins being an onanist was a coach party of Southstanders on a day out?
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:49 pm
bren2k wrote:
Whereas the regularly televised chants from the south stand of "The referee's a w@nker," are perfectly acceptable?

This is an issue in the whole of RL - but we only complain about it in an attempt to highlight the inequities of opposition fans.


Pretty big difference isnt there? Calling a ref or opposition player a w@nker is pretty harmless and I doubt they go home crying

But racial abuse or in this case homophobic abuse to an openly gay ref is another matter, and if true (couldnt hear it from where I was) should be reprimanded.
