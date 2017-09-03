bren2k wrote:
Whereas the regularly televised chants from the south stand of "The referee's a w@nker," are perfectly acceptable?
This is an issue in the whole of RL - but we only complain about it in an attempt to highlight the inequities of opposition fans.
Pretty big difference isnt there? Calling a ref or opposition player a w@nker is pretty harmless and I doubt they go home crying
But racial abuse or in this case homophobic abuse to an openly gay ref is another matter, and if true (couldnt hear it from where I was) should be reprimanded.
