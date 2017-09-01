WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:40 am
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1696
Location: Meltham
Superted wrote:
Leeds now guaranteed a semi-final spot. I said it on another thread recently; I can see Leeds winning the whole thing, which as im a Leeds fan would be great, but as a rugby league fan, it will be an absolute embarrassment for Super League.
The fact this Leeds team are 2 wins from being Champions is a sad sad indication of how poor the standard of Super League now is. This isn't a dig at teams like Cas, Wakey etc who are doing well this year (which seems to be the usual direction any discussion on this topic takes), but just the game over here as a whole. This version of the Leeds team would get absolutely slaughtered by the previous championship winning Leeds teams of the Super League era.
Something needs to change drastically!

Absolutely, this leeds team wouldn't be in second in a good standard of competition. This is perfectly illustrated by the post match interviews with BM in which he nearly always states "it was an ugly game but the 2 points are what matters", or words to that effect. I can't remember a single game that leeds have been involved in where both teams have displayed high quality.
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:29 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 997
A large number of Hull fans were giving James Child horrific verbal abuse, a lot of it homophobic based. Yes he had a poor game, but that's no excuse for the language used. A reasonable Hull fan stood next to us seemed embarrassed of his fellow fans and said "they are always like this". This is unacceptable and needs to be clamped down on by clubs and the RFL.
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:42 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13301
Location: Ossett
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
A large number of Hull fans were giving James Child horrific verbal abuse, a lot of it homophobic based. Yes he had a poor game, but that's no excuse for the language used. A reasonable Hull fan stood next to us seemed embarrassed of his fellow fans and said "they are always like this". This is unacceptable and needs to be clamped down on by clubs and the RFL.


Whereas the regularly televised chants from the south stand of "The referee's a w@nker," are perfectly acceptable?

This is an issue in the whole of RL - but we only complain about it in an attempt to highlight the inequities of opposition fans.
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:14 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26314
Les Norton wrote:
Actually Jake, you know nowt, it was far better before the band turned up


Actually les I was stood in there plenty of times back in the 80's when the Hull fans significantly outnumbered the leeds fans and there was a proper atmosphere
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:16 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26314
bren2k wrote:
Whereas the regularly televised chants from the south stand of "The referee's a w@nker," are perfectly acceptable?

This is an issue in the whole of RL - but we only complain about it in an attempt to highlight the inequities of opposition fans.


Or chanting about sam tomkins dying
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:27 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4767
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Jake the Peg wrote:
Or chanting about sam tomkins dying


I'm sure Samkins wouldn't be too bothered about a small number of opposition fans singing about what particular colour his hair is. He obviously wanted to be blonde that week or he wouldn't have let their lass dye it for him.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:54 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26314
Tigerade wrote:
I'm sure Samkins wouldn't be too bothered about a small number of opposition fans singing about what particular colour his hair is. He obviously wanted to be blonde that week or he wouldn't have let their lass dye it for him.

:lol: :lol: :lol: bl00dy spell checker
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:13 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 997
bren2k wrote:
Whereas the regularly televised chants from the south stand of "The referee's a w@nker," are perfectly acceptable?

This is an issue in the whole of RL - but we only complain about it in an attempt to highlight the inequities of opposition fans.

Sweeping incidents under the carpet isn't likely to help put a stop to it.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cas all the way, Levrier, Leyther_Matt, MOUSE13, Roy Haggerty, The Avenger and 99 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,5481,58676,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
18
- 26CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
20
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
28
- 16NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM