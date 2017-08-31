WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:15 pm
Biff Tannen
To be fair Clarke had me worried before the game when he tipped us to win, usually a sure fire kiss of death :D
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:18 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Entertaining that, I thought Leeds just about deserved it.

Brave effort from Hull, what with just winning the Cup an'all. I think the injuries they picked up are more of a worry than tonight's result.

Anyhow, what about Eddie & Barry or Terry (I don't know which, it's irrelevant) start a little, well quite a"long winded" argument about penalties.

It was about an hour in & let's say "Berry" bemoans all the penalties, to which Eddie says there hadn't been many, ONLY SIXTEEN, what's that, about one every four minutes.

So are you team Eddie or team Berry?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:22 pm
craig hkr wrote:
No Bentham to gift wrap the win tonight.

You're so smalltime it's embarrassing. Get back to watching little league with the other Giromongs.
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:26 pm
craig hkr
spegs wrote:
Still hurts doesn't it...


What does? Just watched tonight's match and first thing I thought was Hull had more energy than I expected. Couple of try's for both sides that were dubious. Thought Hull as a team were head hunting quite a lot.Connor had few cheap shots and the Burrow incident I felt Connor roughed him up and dragged him in but a nuts a nut.lots of incidents for disciplinary.Sorry to hear of all the injuries
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:31 pm
craig hkr
Bubbashrimp wrote:
You're so smalltime it's embarrassing. Get back to watching little league with the other Giromongs.


Don't cry .I enjoy watching rugby league .Will be a tasty game in few week in the likely semi final.Dont waste time seething tonight the cup win must still be fresh
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:42 pm
Willzay
Best thing about that match was how quiet the South Stand was.
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:45 pm
Jake the Peg
Willzay wrote:
Best thing about that match was how quiet the South Stand was.


It was always that quiet before drummer boy was allowed in
