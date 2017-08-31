WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League Academies

Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:19 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:19 am
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6114
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Report on Bet Fred Super League website doesn't look very positive for Wakefield. Everybody bar us either outstanding or Good!
Any info from those in the know?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Re: Super League Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:33 am
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 710
The explanation seemed pretty clear. We're doing some good things and making progress but there are ways we're been massively held back like facilities.
Re: Super League Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:25 am
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6582
At least we have an academy. No excuse for Hull Leigh and Salford who have infinitely more resources than us:
Re: Super League Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:06 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5584
Willzay wrote:
At least we have an academy. No excuse for Hull Leigh and Salford who have infinitely more resources than us:


Hull have an academy
Re: Super League Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:28 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6582
Not your own though is it.
Re: Super League Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:54 pm
wakefieldwall
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 466
Assuming the facilities and possibly losing the academy chief has gone against us this year, from memory was a good last year. little wrong with the production line at the moment and the promise of home grown half back to come through.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Super League Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 2:02 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26161
Location: Poodle Power!
When you consider where we were in 2015 then we are doing ok. Can't have been the top of the list when the new BOD took over. As it mainly pinpoints facilities then it's not hard to see their reasoning.

At the end of the day if we were to go on and produce 2 players a season that's not bad. we had TJ, MJ and JD in 2015 and Batchelor 2016 so we are roughly on track.Expect to see a few others given a run either at the end of this season if we drop out of contention and certainly in the pre-season friendlies.

Some clubs sight everything going and still don't produce much more than we do.

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... utstanding
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Super League Academies
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:18 pm
4foxsake
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 271
I'd be interested to hear how they diferentiated good from requires improvement on the basis of some other teams ratings.
Re: Super League Academies
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:02 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3183
Facilities is the massive thing for us, not just the academy but the first team also, if we had everything under one roof at a nice stadium and run the academy like we are doing, I'm sure that we wouldn't be far off top of the ratings.

