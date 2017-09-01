jools wrote:
No, I said I didn't miss it- but only because I checked giants twitter after you had put it up to see if had been confirmed, and from there they sent me to instagram. But I bet many supporters will have missed it.
They should be trying to reach as many people as possible - so announce it on Facebook, twitter, instagram and the website all at once. Folk have been moaning this week on Facebook the club tell em nowt!
Why not wait and announce it in the matchday programme or at the stadium pre match- to me that is the optimum time. The club could do much more "pitchside" on matchday.