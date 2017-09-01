WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rankin Confirmed

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Rankin Confirmed

Post a reply
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:02 am
Wadski User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm
Posts: 10376
Location: On the naughty step
jools wrote:
No, I said I didn't miss it- but only because I checked giants twitter after you had put it up to see if had been confirmed, and from there they sent me to instagram. But I bet many supporters will have missed it.
They should be trying to reach as many people as possible - so announce it on Facebook, twitter, instagram and the website all at once. Folk have been moaning this week on Facebook the club tell em nowt!


Why not wait and announce it in the matchday programme or at the stadium pre match- to me that is the optimum time. The club could do much more "pitchside" on matchday.
For the latest Giants News on Twitter first: Click Here Now!

FREE STUFF
We're Claret and Gold
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:06 am
Run leroy , run ! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1353
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Random question.

What is best place to follow giants fans on Facebook- seem to be a few different pages?

Thanks in advance.
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:50 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14805
Location: Overlooking the Canal
This one seems to be the most popular and active, but be warned there's a hell of a lot of negative stuff on there!!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:29 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13162
Location: Huddersfield
Run leroy , run ! wrote:
Random question.

What is best place to follow giants fans on Facebook- seem to be a few different pages?

Thanks in advance.


follow the official giants facebook page.

just dont bother reading comments when we lose, most of them dont even attend games.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:32 pm
Run leroy , run ! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1353
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Thanks.

Ignoring others negativism is part of being a Giants supporter.

I like to see the glass as 4/5ths full.
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, hawk-eye, Run leroy , run !, Trinity_13 and 65 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,7211,78076,2074,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
22
- 16SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM