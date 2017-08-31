WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rankin Confirmed

Rankin Confirmed
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:41 am
On a 3 year deal. He's impressed me so far and gives us cover from 1-7 which is invaluable. Great news!
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:46 am
HuddsRL5 wrote:
On a 3 year deal. He's impressed me so far and gives us cover from 1-7 which is invaluable. Great news!


Nothing on the website but League Express reported it last week! indeed good news if true they are usually there or there abouts regarding transfer news.
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:36 am
It's been confirmed on the instagram account :CRAZY: so easy to miss stuff on there!
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:57 am
Good signing, been a solid player so far and can cover the back line, happy with this news.
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:40 am
jools wrote:
It's been confirmed on the instagram account :CRAZY: so easy to miss stuff on there!


The club are trying to promote all areas of social media. Instagram is popular amongst 'the teenies' and would be a good area to grow support.

Expect Walne's announcement via snapchat and Roche's on the back of the 363 bus to Bradford.
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:02 pm
Wadski wrote:
The club are trying to promote all areas of social media. Instagram is popular amongst 'the teenies' and would be a good area to grow support.

Expect Walne's announcement via snapchat and Roche's on the back of the 363 bus to Bradford.


I get that- and yes we need to engage with youngsters- but there have been some murmurings about being mushrooms by some supporters. Given our current demographic isn't teens - a lot of supporters won't have instagram and will have missed this announcement- I do have instagram- but rarely use it as it's really easy to miss stuff on there. I only got the announcement as I Have giants twitter page on a list which I check and they said to go to instagram to get the announcement!!! -Giants instagram isn't likely to be followed by those not already interested in Huddersfield.
I just think they should have announced this on multi platforms.
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:18 pm
Thought Instagram was a photo site?
Re: Rankin Confirmed
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:28 pm
jools wrote:
I get that- and yes we need to engage with youngsters- but there have been some murmurings about being mushrooms by some supporters. Given our current demographic isn't teens - a lot of supporters won't have instagram and will have missed this announcement- I do have instagram- but rarely use it as it's really easy to miss stuff on there. I only got the announcement as I Have giants twitter page on a list which I check and they said to go to instagram to get the announcement!!! -Giants instagram isn't likely to be followed by those not already interested in Huddersfield.
I just think they should have announced this on multi platforms.


But you didnt miss it Jools. I tweeted it at 6:15am ish and you retweeted pretty soon after that. :wink:
