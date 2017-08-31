The club are trying to promote all areas of social media. Instagram is popular amongst 'the teenies' and would be a good area to grow support.
Expect Walne's announcement via snapchat and Roche's on the back of the 363 bus to Bradford.
I get that- and yes we need to engage with youngsters- but there have been some murmurings about being mushrooms by some supporters. Given our current demographic isn't teens - a lot of supporters won't have instagram and will have missed this announcement- I do have instagram- but rarely use it as it's really easy to miss stuff on there. I only got the announcement as I Have giants twitter page on a list which I check and they said to go to instagram to get the announcement!!! -Giants instagram isn't likely to be followed by those not already interested in Huddersfield. I just think they should have announced this on multi platforms.
Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm Posts: 10375 Location: On the naughty step
jools wrote:
I get that- and yes we need to engage with youngsters- but there have been some murmurings about being mushrooms by some supporters. Given our current demographic isn't teens - a lot of supporters won't have instagram and will have missed this announcement- I do have instagram- but rarely use it as it's really easy to miss stuff on there. I only got the announcement as I Have giants twitter page on a list which I check and they said to go to instagram to get the announcement!!! -Giants instagram isn't likely to be followed by those not already interested in Huddersfield. I just think they should have announced this on multi platforms.
But you didnt miss it Jools. I tweeted it at 6:15am ish and you retweeted pretty soon after that.
