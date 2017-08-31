WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rankin Confirmed

Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:41 am
HuddsRL5 User avatar
On a 3 year deal. He's impressed me so far and gives us cover from 1-7 which is invaluable. Great news!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:46 am
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
HuddsRL5 wrote:
On a 3 year deal. He's impressed me so far and gives us cover from 1-7 which is invaluable. Great news!


Nothing on the website but League Express reported it last week! indeed good news if true they are usually there or there abouts regarding transfer news.
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:36 am
jools User avatar
It's been confirmed on the instagram account :CRAZY: so easy to miss stuff on there!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

