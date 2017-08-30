|
A new sports channel starts today called freesport ( freeview channel 95) It will show some of the NRL games live on a thursday ,friday & saturday mornings. Its showing the Cowboys v Broncos game at 1030 am today.
Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:12 pm
Good sports channel sky 424 NRL 5pm cowboys v bronco's today
Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:29 pm
On Now!!! Cowboys 0 Broncos10
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:05 am
How does this work, people pay a subscription to Premier sports for Aussie rugby, Freesports comes along and shows them live and legally for free, that hardly seems fair on the subscribers.
If the idea is to get you interested then begin to charge then they can hardly call themselves Freesports, all very confusing.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:26 am
A joy to listen to. Balanced commentary focusing on the positives from both side.
Will the Sky team be listening???
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:38 am
Mr Bliss wrote:
A joy to listen to. Balanced commentary focusing on the positives from both side.
Will the Sky team be listening???
I don't get this at all - I watch a fair bit of NRL, and the majority of their commentators and pundits bang on about the officials the whole time; Phil Gould and Ray Warren are the worst offenders, with even the sainted Vossy indulging fairly often.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:47 am
JINJER wrote:
How does this work, people pay a subscription to Premier sports for Aussie rugby, Freesports comes along and shows them live and legally for free, that hardly seems fair on the subscribers.
If the idea is to get you interested then begin to charge then they can hardly call themselves Freesports, all very confusing.
Freesport is owned and operated by Premier Sports. The channel will show select NRL games as well as various other sports. They're showing about 50% of the NRL games this weekend but i reckon that will reduce to perhaps 2-3 games once the channel has become established. The benefit of paying your subscription for premier is that you get access to lots more and it's available in HD, the freesport channel isn't HD
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:52 am
JINJER wrote:
How does this work, people pay a subscription to Premier sports for Aussie rugby, Freesports comes along and shows them live and legally for free, that hardly seems fair on the subscribers.
If the idea is to get you interested then begin to charge then they can hardly call themselves Freesports, all very confusing.
Don't think it's showing them all live, those that are being shown are done through channel 9 free, and then through freesport however that works, fwiw apart from watching for nowt the picture quality is poor as it's not shown in HD, still the same commentary team though
Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:38 pm
chissitt wrote:
Don't think it's showing them all live, those that are being shown are done through channel 9 free, and then through freesport however that works, fwiw apart from watching for nowt the picture quality is poor as it's not shown in HD, still the same commentary team though
How on earth did we manage before HD?
Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:34 pm
bren2k wrote:
I don't get this at all - I watch a fair bit of NRL, and the majority of their commentators and pundits bang on about the officials the whole time; Phil Gould and Ray Warren are the worst offenders, with even the sainted Vossy indulging fairly often.
My point was that unlike Eddieladt night, who was cringeworthy and constantly waxing lyrically about McGuire.
