JINJER wrote: How does this work, people pay a subscription to Premier sports for Aussie rugby, Freesports comes along and shows them live and legally for free, that hardly seems fair on the subscribers.

If the idea is to get you interested then begin to charge then they can hardly call themselves Freesports, all very confusing.

Freesport is owned and operated by Premier Sports. The channel will show select NRL games as well as various other sports. They're showing about 50% of the NRL games this weekend but i reckon that will reduce to perhaps 2-3 games once the channel has become established. The benefit of paying your subscription for premier is that you get access to lots more and it's available in HD, the freesport channel isn't HD