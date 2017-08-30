WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Sports channel

New Sports channel
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:35 pm
westgaterunner




A new sports channel starts today called freesport ( freeview channel 95) It will show some of the NRL games live on a thursday ,friday & saturday mornings. Its showing the Cowboys v Broncos game at 1030 am today.
Re: New Sports channel
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:12 pm
cosmicat




Good sports channel sky 424 NRL 5pm cowboys v bronco's today
Re: New Sports channel
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:29 pm
Redscat




On Now!!! Cowboys 0 Broncos10
Re: New Sports channel
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:05 am
JINJER






How does this work, people pay a subscription to Premier sports for Aussie rugby, Freesports comes along and shows them live and legally for free, that hardly seems fair on the subscribers.
If the idea is to get you interested then begin to charge then they can hardly call themselves Freesports, all very confusing.

Re: New Sports channel
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:26 am
Mr Bliss






A joy to listen to. Balanced commentary focusing on the positives from both side.

Will the Sky team be listening???


Re: New Sports channel
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:38 am
bren2k






Mr Bliss wrote:
A joy to listen to. Balanced commentary focusing on the positives from both side.

Will the Sky team be listening???


I don't get this at all - I watch a fair bit of NRL, and the majority of their commentators and pundits bang on about the officials the whole time; Phil Gould and Ray Warren are the worst offenders, with even the sainted Vossy indulging fairly often.
Re: New Sports channel
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:47 am
Egg Banjo





JINJER wrote:
How does this work, people pay a subscription to Premier sports for Aussie rugby, Freesports comes along and shows them live and legally for free, that hardly seems fair on the subscribers.
If the idea is to get you interested then begin to charge then they can hardly call themselves Freesports, all very confusing.


Freesport is owned and operated by Premier Sports. The channel will show select NRL games as well as various other sports. They're showing about 50% of the NRL games this weekend but i reckon that will reduce to perhaps 2-3 games once the channel has become established. The benefit of paying your subscription for premier is that you get access to lots more and it's available in HD, the freesport channel isn't HD

Re: New Sports channel
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:52 am
chissitt




JINJER wrote:
How does this work, people pay a subscription to Premier sports for Aussie rugby, Freesports comes along and shows them live and legally for free, that hardly seems fair on the subscribers.
If the idea is to get you interested then begin to charge then they can hardly call themselves Freesports, all very confusing.

Don't think it's showing them all live, those that are being shown are done through channel 9 free, and then through freesport however that works, fwiw apart from watching for nowt the picture quality is poor as it's not shown in HD, still the same commentary team though :wink:

Re: New Sports channel
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:38 pm
metallicat





chissitt wrote:
Don't think it's showing them all live, those that are being shown are done through channel 9 free, and then through freesport however that works, fwiw apart from watching for nowt the picture quality is poor as it's not shown in HD, still the same commentary team though :wink:

How on earth did we manage before HD?


