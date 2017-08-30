How does this work, people pay a subscription to Premier sports for Aussie rugby, Freesports comes along and shows them live and legally for free, that hardly seems fair on the subscribers.
If the idea is to get you interested then begin to charge then they can hardly call themselves Freesports, all very confusing.
