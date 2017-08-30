WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Sports channel

Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:35 pm
A new sports channel starts today called freesport ( freeview channel 95) It will show some of the NRL games live on a thursday ,friday & saturday mornings. Its showing the Cowboys v Broncos game at 1030 am today.
Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:12 pm
Good sports channel sky 424 NRL 5pm cowboys v bronco's today
Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:29 pm
On Now!!! Cowboys 0 Broncos10
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:05 am
How does this work, people pay a subscription to Premier sports for Aussie rugby, Freesports comes along and shows them live and legally for free, that hardly seems fair on the subscribers.
If the idea is to get you interested then begin to charge then they can hardly call themselves Freesports, all very confusing.
