Premier sports is the best £100 i spend all year.
All the world cup games, aukland 9's, SOO, anzac test and every NRL game.
Great value. I know that people say the Nrl is dull but the skill on show and intensity is on a different level.
I would pay that money to watch 3 SOO games and Semi Radrada every week
