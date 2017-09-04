WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Free to air rugby league coverage

Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 9:39 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 754
Soon as the viewing figures rise this will be pay per view!
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:17 am
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1377
As I understand it "FreeSports" is part of the same company that owns "Premier Sport".

I imagine it will be like a "taster" channel, so will show some NRL to get you interested then the Play-Offs / GF / SoO will be advertised heavily as being exclusive to the subscription channel.
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:35 am
Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 394
Premier sports is the best £100 i spend all year.
All the world cup games, aukland 9's, SOO, anzac test and every NRL game.
Great value. I know that people say the Nrl is dull but the skill on show and intensity is on a different level.
I would pay that money to watch 3 SOO games and Semi Radrada every week
