Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:15 pm
wiretillidie30




Great news for all those like me that don't/won't pay for Sky.

http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/new-free- ... ague-9558/
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:55 pm
karetaker






That looks good.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:54 am
Uncle Rico






Quite impressed with this new channel never having subscribed to a sports channel previously. 'Taped' the Eels v Souths for a rare glimpse of how the 'other half' lives and it's Storm v Raiders currently on and all for nowt
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:40 am
karetaker






It's first time I've watched an NRL game, I'm liking the two referees thing.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:50 am
karetaker






Commentary is excellent,it makes ours embarrassing, which we already knew.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:02 am
karetaker






Video ref decisions so much quicker and at least don't have to listen to that balloon Cummings. In fact everything is much better I'm sad to say.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:30 pm
Cokey






karetaker wrote:
Video ref decisions so much quicker and at least don't have to listen to that balloon Cummings. In fact everything is much better I'm sad to say.


Agreed.

Iv'e been watching NRL all year. They really put us to shame in every aspect.

Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 5:32 pm
shinymcshine




2 refs, 2 touchies , and yet a great flat pass from Cherry Evans to put Walker in for Manly still gets called as 'forward'.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:47 pm
karetaker






Is Noble director of rugby at Toronto,only asking as he is commentating on this game.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:46 am
Ganson's Optician






Not so great news for those of us who pay each month for "exclusive" coverage of the NRL. They can shove their subscription fee!




