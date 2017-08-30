WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Free to air rugby league coverage

Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:15 pm
wiretillidie30
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 289
Great news for all those like me that don't/won't pay for Sky.

http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/new-free- ... ague-9558/
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:55 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3393
Location: warrington
That looks good.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:54 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3120
Location: Stuck in 1982
Quite impressed with this new channel never having subscribed to a sports channel previously. 'Taped' the Eels v Souths for a rare glimpse of how the 'other half' lives and it's Storm v Raiders currently on and all for nowt
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:40 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3393
Location: warrington
It's first time I've watched an NRL game, I'm liking the two referees thing.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:50 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3393
Location: warrington
Commentary is excellent,it makes ours embarrassing, which we already knew.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:02 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3393
Location: warrington
Video ref decisions so much quicker and at least don't have to listen to that balloon Cummings. In fact everything is much better I'm sad to say.
Re: Free to air rugby league coverage
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:30 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2930
Location: LEYTH
karetaker wrote:
Video ref decisions so much quicker and at least don't have to listen to that balloon Cummings. In fact everything is much better I'm sad to say.


Agreed.

Iv'e been watching NRL all year. They really put us to shame in every aspect.
Image Image Image

