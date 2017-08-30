WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Big Eorl inducted to Hall of fame

Big Eorl inducted to Hall of fame
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:00 pm
Great decision - so very well deserved and so very pleased for Eorl. Truly a Giant in all senses, a one club man who is a true legend for the C&G faithful and many other RL fans. Ask anyone what they know about the Giants and most will be quick to mention Eorl even if they know little about the game. That says it all.
Has been an honour to watch his full career and see him grow to be an integral part of our recent successful history. Before we could only dream of ever being crowned LLS winners or being involved in CC finals and Eorl has been part of all that as well of course sticking with us through relegation and promotion prior. All that and a true gent, a really nice guy who always seems to have time for fans and now acting as Club ambassador sees him continuing to help the club move forward off the field now.
He should be very proud of all he has achieved and let's hope he us the forebear of many more Giants legends in the SL era.
Big Eorl - Giants legend :CLAP:
Re: Big Eorl inducted to Hall of fame
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:34 pm
Totally agree with all of that. He is a true legend for our club. I've loved watching him from his early days during relegation, his year in the NFP when he played centre and threw players around like rag dolls and then on wards to becoming one of the best props in Super League. Even in the later years when he lost his pace he adapted to become a workhorse who would do the minutes when required and tackled everything.
Re: Big Eorl inducted to Hall of fame
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:44 pm
Absolute legend of the club - deservedly mentioned and sharing the hall of fame with other greats of this club, a great player on the pitch and a great bloke off it too. Was unstoppable in his prime and i doubt anyone would have begrudged him that big move in the quest for trophies but as he has always said he loves the club and loves the town.

Deserves every accolade thrown his way - Eorl Crabtree, Huddersfield legend !!!
Re: Big Eorl inducted to Hall of fame
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:09 pm
good decision, shame he never got a proper send off due to injury but on friday he will get another chance

remember him as a young lad starting out and playing centre in the nfp !

doing a good job behind the scenes for us now too
Re: Big Eorl inducted to Hall of fame
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:11 pm
Congratulations to Eorl! Good player and a top bloke also.
Re: Big Eorl inducted to Hall of fame
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:42 pm
Still think Paul Reilly should be in there!
