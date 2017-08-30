Saw something on Wigan board about this so went looking around and found this.



Super League matches set for earlier kick-offs



posted by Ben CarneyAugust 30, 2017mode_comment0 Comments



FacebookTwitterGoogle+

Super League matches on a Thursday and Friday night are set to kick-off 15 minutes earlier at 7.45pm according to SunSport.



This season has seen a number of matches finish after 10pm which impacts on families with young children, particularly on Thursday night games.



Sky Sports have agreed to bring matches forward and the idea is to do the same for non-televised games, with clubs set to be contacted before the end of the season.



The proposed changes look set to go ahead from 2018 as Super League chiefs try to increase attendances.



How this will go down with fans remains to be seen, with less time to prepare and travel pre-game likely to upset some supporters.



This news comes on the same day it was announced the Super League structure will stay the same next season following a unanimous decision by Super League clubs.