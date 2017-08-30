You've all seen him either at the game or on the TV, usually the latter as he has been a regular face at the big games our sport has to offer for many years now - hence the reason he is fondly known to supporters throughout the game as 'TV Tony'
Want to know more about him and his life in Rugby League? well you can, this Tuesday the 5th September, as our guest speaker this month is Tony Martin, renowned and experienced Referee and Touch judge.
Come on down to Turnbridge WMC for 7.30 pm and meet Tony, admission is free for members, £1 for non members
Memberships are available on the night, at the HD1 bar before the Cas game or online at www.giantssupporters.co.uk
