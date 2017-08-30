WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - FreeSports TV channel

FreeSports TV channel
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 5:36 pm
Fields of Fire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 518
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
https://www.freesports.tv has anyone else noticed this? Starts tomorrow I've just looked at the pro mo on channel 95 on freeview says it's going to show NRL and the league 1 playoffs, is this to good to be true lol
Re: FreeSports TV channel
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:38 pm
the cal train
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2510
Location: West Hull
Reckon it'll be re-runs and highlights. It's Premier Sports running it.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Re: FreeSports TV channel
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:05 pm
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9694
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
https://www.rugbyleagueontv.com/freesports

Looks like a good few live NRL games in its early scheduling.
Result.
Re: FreeSports TV channel
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:42 pm
Fields of Fire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 518
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
WIZEB wrote:
https://www.rugbyleagueontv.com/freesports

Looks like a good few live NRL games in its early scheduling.
Result.


Great news hope it carries on :thumb:
Re: FreeSports TV channel
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:53 pm
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9694
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Fields of Fire wrote:
Great news hope it carries on :thumb:


Just looked on my tv planner and out of this weekends 8 games they are showing 4 of them live and the other 4 full delayed recordings.
Final round before the play-offs and hoping Widdops St George can make the 8's.

