Not looking to cause an argument, just an interesting observation. In the 2014 season Sam Tomkins was ranked the 8th best fullback in the NRL whereas Barba was ranked number 14. Yet people outside of Wigan brand Tomkins an NRL flop but talk about Barba like a great.



Be interested to see if Barba can bring back his form from 2012 or if he will carry on where he left off in the NRL. In the long term I’d like to see the old Barba back, not tonight though!