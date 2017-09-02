In its present state trailfinders is not acceptable for SL if I remember rightly the criteria state a min 5000 capacity with at least 2000 seated. There is no arguement from anyone there, so nope without ground improvement or playing elsewhere we could not go up anyhow. At our current level not sure what the rule is re match officials room, it's not ideal but I think it is within the rules, there are separate toilets for officials and players!!!!