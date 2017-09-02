WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League structure

Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:16 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1060
Location: Aldershot, Hants
Rob from Erith wrote:
He's not wrong though with regard to Trailfinders though. Strictly speaking it barely meets RFL criteria for Championship rugby, will be completely unsuitable for SL should we win our place back.


It doesn't meet the criteria unless I'm very much mistaken. Like most of the teams down south Broncos got an exemption from the standards this season.

No complaints. Frankly it is good enough for our standard with the possible exception of where the officials changing room is. Superleague, perhaps not.
Re: League structure
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:40 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 239
In its present state trailfinders is not acceptable for SL if I remember rightly the criteria state a min 5000 capacity with at least 2000 seated. There is no arguement from anyone there, so nope without ground improvement or playing elsewhere we could not go up anyhow. At our current level not sure what the rule is re match officials room, it's not ideal but I think it is within the rules, there are separate toilets for officials and players!!!!
