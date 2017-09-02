WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League structure

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos League structure

Post a reply
Re: League structure
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:16 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1060
Location: Aldershot, Hants
Rob from Erith wrote:
He's not wrong though with regard to Trailfinders though. Strictly speaking it barely meets RFL criteria for Championship rugby, will be completely unsuitable for SL should we win our place back.


It doesn't meet the criteria unless I'm very much mistaken. Like most of the teams down south Broncos got an exemption from the standards this season.

No complaints. Frankly it is good enough for our standard with the possible exception of where the officials changing room is. Superleague, perhaps not.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Rob from Erith, Ronniequin, Sarf Essex Taff, Shazbaz and 91 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,3901,62976,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
20
- 16GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
28
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
32
- 6CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDON
38
- 40WARRINGTON
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
30
- 18WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
Latest LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM