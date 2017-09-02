Rob from Erith wrote: He's not wrong though with regard to Trailfinders though. Strictly speaking it barely meets RFL criteria for Championship rugby, will be completely unsuitable for SL should we win our place back.

It doesn't meet the criteria unless I'm very much mistaken. Like most of the teams down south Broncos got an exemption from the standards this season.No complaints. Frankly it is good enough for our standard with the possible exception of where the officials changing room is. Superleague, perhaps not.