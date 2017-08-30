WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League structure

League structure
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:22 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 235
Well sensibly they have decided no change to next season's structure.
Hope they make decisions on 2019 before we start next season so we all know what we are playing for in 18, although I suspect it will be this time next year before they decide on some other crazy plan.
It will be interesting to see the reaction of the RFL if Catalans don't get there act in gear, them getting relegated can't be what they want!
But 2019? Back to franchise? Give em reason to put Canadians in SL if they don't earn it? And allow a N.Y. team straight in?
So a 12 team league franchised. N.Y. Toronto, wasps!!!! Leeds, saints, Wigan, wire, hull, cas, Catalans, hudd. Then who else? Sensibly London but that would not happen at trailfinders, and would need investors.
Re: League structure
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:44 am
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 36
northernbloke wrote:
Sensibly London.

2 words never seen in the same sentence before :CRAZY:
Re: League structure
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:07 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 235
So are you saying that for expansion of the game that if suitable a london franchise would not be sensible inclusion?
Re: League structure
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:59 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 36
northernbloke wrote:
london sensible inclusion?

HOUSE!
Re: League structure
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:45 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 235
I really do wonder why you bother to come on here! Strange bloke
Re: League structure
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:12 am
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 235
He comes on to stir things up and spout the same thing over and over again. Ignore him like the rest of us do. However years ago he was spot on with marketing and if listened to then things could have been very different, however he has become boring and repetitive

