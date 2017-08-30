Well sensibly they have decided no change to next season's structure.

Hope they make decisions on 2019 before we start next season so we all know what we are playing for in 18, although I suspect it will be this time next year before they decide on some other crazy plan.

It will be interesting to see the reaction of the RFL if Catalans don't get there act in gear, them getting relegated can't be what they want!

But 2019? Back to franchise? Give em reason to put Canadians in SL if they don't earn it? And allow a N.Y. team straight in?

So a 12 team league franchised. N.Y. Toronto, wasps!!!! Leeds, saints, Wigan, wire, hull, cas, Catalans, hudd. Then who else? Sensibly London but that would not happen at trailfinders, and would need investors.