Egg Banjo wrote: Good. I love this structure

The very fact that they have agreed to keep it for 1 more season tells you everything you need to know.Things will definitely change to try and accommodate Toronto and Toulouse, it's just a case of when.It really hacks me off that our sport does things on the sly, without any consultation with the fans.It's crazy to have the new structure IF we are serious about expanding the game and it was brought in knowing that Toronto & Toulouse we going to have a tilt at SL.If there isnt an agreement on expanding SL, clubs like Trinity will probably be shown the exit.