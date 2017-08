KevW60349 wrote: Super League clubs have agreed there will be no major change to the League for 2018 season, but there will be a review at end of that season for the following 2019 year. Wonder what will be on their minds by then. Also what are SKY TV thinking regards any changes, any thoughts?

Apparently they are looking at starting evening kick offs a quarter of an hour earlier and only having derby games on Thursdays due to the low numbers and finishing after 10:00 if there are stoppages