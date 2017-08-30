Just reading about trails in RU that test both saliva and urine to see if players who have suffered a head injury/concussion are fit to play on or not with the potential to have an on field/portable analyser within two years.Dr.Tony Belli have done a 3 year study into secondary concussion Syndrome.Given we still have many concussions from all sorts of clashes deliberate and accidental I think this could be a real breakthrough in player welfare if the decision to allow to play on or not is based on a more accurate diagnosis of players from a bio chemical POV.I wonder if the RFL will enquire about this so that they are showing they are wanting to press for best practice with regards to player welfare?