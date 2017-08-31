WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 7.45PM starts next year!

Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:12 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Shot clock needs to happen. It's worked brilliantly in the NRL, stops players messing around delaying games and is generally a better spectacle because of it. No one wants to watch 14 players booty around for 2 minutes to put a scrum down.
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:11 am
dr_feelgood Cheeky half-back
Agree with the shotclock. Sick of seeing players throw the ball away when a dropout under the sticks has been awarded to that the defending team can have a rest. Long half times for televised matches are also a bugbear.

7:45 kick offs may reduce the number of travelling fans. I have enough problems getting back to Wigan from where I work in Runcorn on a Friday night so people travelling over the Pennines will find it even more difficult.
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:06 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Wilde 3 wrote:
Have set times for drop outs, scrums to form. Stop the clock when a try is scored and give the kicker a set limit to take the kick. Ensure the video ref can only view what the ref has asked for. For a try from a kick, they automatically check onside/offside even if the ref hasnt asked for that to be checked


Well they pretty much do all of that in the NRL, and rightly so. We should all be playing to the same rules, anyway.
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:10 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Wilde 3 wrote:
Have set times for drop outs, scrums to form. Stop the clock when a try is scored and give the kicker a set limit to take the kick. Ensure the video ref can only view what the ref has asked for. For a try from a kick, they automatically check onside/offside even if the ref hasnt asked for that to be checked

Agree with all of that.
Also get the "water carriers" off the pitch and for me we would then be getting back to players playing the game as they see it rather than paranoid coaches who think they know and do everything when the game is actually players
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:07 pm
Angelus Stevo's Armpit

We really need to bring in the shot clock. Some of the kicks at goal take 2-3 minutes from the try being scored. Infuriating when they are in front of goal and i could kick it over in 10 seconds.
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 1:15 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Angelus wrote:
We really need to bring in the shot clock. Some of the kicks at goal take 2-3 minutes from the try being scored. Infuriating when they are in front of goal and i could kick it over in 10 seconds.


Luke Gale is one of the worst offenders for that.

As for George Williams, sometimes I wish he would take a little more time over it!
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:37 pm
Wiganosopher Stevo's Armpit

This is not great news for me, and it potentially I will have to miss Friday night games as well as Thursday night games. That doesn't leave many I can watch! Have to see how things pan out, but I'm quite concerned about this.
