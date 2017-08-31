This is not great news for me, and it potentially I will have to miss Friday night games as well as Thursday night games. That doesn't leave many I can watch! Have to see how things pan out, but I'm quite concerned about this.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, Azul, Bigredwarrior, Bing [Bot], Brick with eyes, Cruncher, DP_wwrlfc, Fames, jaws1, leg_end, moto748, Mr. Zucchini Head, NickyKiss, Norris Cole, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RichieS, Singing Warrior, The_Pieman, Towns88, warrior1872, Wiganosopher and 192 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk