Wilde 3 wrote: Have set times for drop outs, scrums to form. Stop the clock when a try is scored and give the kicker a set limit to take the kick. Ensure the video ref can only view what the ref has asked for. For a try from a kick, they automatically check onside/offside even if the ref hasnt asked for that to be checked

Agree with all of that.Also get the "water carriers" off the pitch and for me we would then be getting back to players playing the game as they see it rather than paranoid coaches who think they know and do everything when the game is actually players