Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:05 pm
MR FRISK
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1721
The RFL have decided to move kick off times back 15 mins to 7.45 next year :BOW: because of games constantly only finishing after 10pm! Something tells me fans have decided this decision and not SKY! even though if it was not for sky the game would not exist :READING: Some of us will welcome this decision as some fans have trains and buses to catch after games or in my case use to :BOW:
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:36 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2694
Location: wigan...where else!!
MR FRISK wrote:
The RFL have decided to move kick off times back 15 mins to 7.45 next year :BOW: because of games constantly only finishing after 10pm! Something tells me fans have decided this decision and not SKY! even though if it was not for sky the game would not exist :READING: Some of us will welcome this decision as some fans have trains and buses to catch after games or in my case use to :BOW:

Do away with video refs and the games would finish on time.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 5:43 pm
Azul

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
Posts: 3
Why can't we just put a time limit on video refs?
60 seconds. If you can't decide from 60 seconds, it goes with the on field decision
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:24 pm
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1058
The video ref debate could run forever! Some are in favour of it, others aren't. I'm in favour in principle. However, in my view needs tweaking.
1- If we are using it, then it should be at every game.
2 - Do away with refs call. If the ref knew what happened it wouldn't need to be checked. It is really, refs guess!!
3 - limit the time or number of views.

I'd even consider using it like they do in tennis with each team having 2 or 3 challenges at the captains discretion.
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:30 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2694
Location: wigan...where else!!
Bigredwarrior wrote:
The video ref debate could run forever! Some are in favour of it, others aren't. I'm in favour in principle. However, in my view needs tweaking.
1- If we are using it, then it should be at every game.
2 - Do away with refs call. If the ref knew what happened it wouldn't need to be checked. It is really, refs guess!!
3 - limit the time or number of views.

I'd even consider using it like they do in tennis with each team having 2 or 3 challenges at the captains discretion.

I can't argue with any of those points... get them implemented :BOW:
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:20 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3381
Location: warrington
MR FRISK wrote:
The RFL have decided to move kick off times back 15 mins to 7.45 next year :BOW: because of games constantly only finishing after 10pm! Something tells me fans have decided this decision and not SKY! even though if it was not for sky the game would not exist :READING: Some of us will welcome this decision as some fans have trains and buses to catch after games or in my case use to :BOW:


Can not see this on the RFL site,were is it actually posted or confirmed.
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:51 pm
MR FRISK
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1721
SKY games finish close to 10pm beacuse of these factors
1 8.04 kick off
2 At least 5 trips to the video ref taking at least 2 minutes each time.
3 18 minutes taken for half time
4 numerous stoppages for scrums that have been formed quickly
5 some time taken to see if there is a 20 metre restart or drop out!
6 Injured players
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:01 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5597
karetaker wrote:
Can not see this on the RFL site,were is it actually posted or confirmed.


Think it was in RL papers today and has been reported in a few nationals.
Re: 7.45PM starts next year!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:42 am
Listerofsmeg

Joined: Fri Jun 06, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 32
I agree on the time limit on the vid ref but disagree on the removal on the refs call. The problem isn't the refs call, it's the video ref spending ages to disprove it. for example that burgess try, look at each angle, check the best, see that it is inconclusive, give try. They have implemented a system and don't use it imo.

I would implement time limits on packing scrums/remove them completely. I don't think kicking to touch to gain time to get your breath back is an exciting part of the game, not is wasting time getting to the scrum to help that. Speed that up (or replace it completely with tap and go) and you will see more tired players so more breaks, the game will finish sooner and maybe even the increase fitness requirement will see smaller players and less injuries. Not to mention the games will finish quicker.

