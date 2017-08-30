I agree on the time limit on the vid ref but disagree on the removal on the refs call. The problem isn't the refs call, it's the video ref spending ages to disprove it. for example that burgess try, look at each angle, check the best, see that it is inconclusive, give try. They have implemented a system and don't use it imo.



I would implement time limits on packing scrums/remove them completely. I don't think kicking to touch to gain time to get your breath back is an exciting part of the game, not is wasting time getting to the scrum to help that. Speed that up (or replace it completely with tap and go) and you will see more tired players so more breaks, the game will finish sooner and maybe even the increase fitness requirement will see smaller players and less injuries. Not to mention the games will finish quicker.