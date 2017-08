The video ref debate could run forever! Some are in favour of it, others aren't. I'm in favour in principle. However, in my view needs tweaking.

1- If we are using it, then it should be at every game.

2 - Do away with refs call. If the ref knew what happened it wouldn't need to be checked. It is really, refs guess!!

3 - limit the time or number of views.



I'd even consider using it like they do in tennis with each team having 2 or 3 challenges at the captains discretion.