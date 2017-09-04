Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: The video ref decisions in the NRL are now made very quick. The 4th and 5th replay is going to look rather similar to the 1st and 2nd, make a decision.



Refs and video refs also face less criticism and scrutiny from both the media and supporters, maybe there is a link.

I've certainly noticed that as well. It's certainly something that Red Hall should learn from, but won't.The thing is, the video referee could be a fantastic marketing tool if used correctly - on some decisions it can create incredible suspense and really add to the drama of the occasion.But watching somebody scroll a frame backwards and forwards for the sixth time to try and find an innocuous obstruction decision that nobody else in the ground can see isn't suspense, it's tedious.