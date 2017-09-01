WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Night games to start at 7.45 next year

Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:46 am
Karen
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10132
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Actually kicking off at 8pm would be a chuffing start!
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:59 am
FoxyRhino
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2940
Location: Leeds
Karen wrote:
Actually kicking off at 8pm would be a chuffing start!


I think we actually did kick off on time last night for a change.
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:35 pm
MR FRISK
Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1723
The game finished at 10pm even with the game starting at 8.01pm!
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:54 am
pep1505
Joined: Mon Sep 12, 2011 9:02 am
Posts: 278
It is the downside of video refs. I would rather have one than not. However, I do feel that is a decision cannot be made within 3 attempts of looking at it then the ref's decision should stand. Problem is there are more angles than ever to watch the incident from than ever and that will add yet more time/complexity to the decision making.
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:06 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 997
The video ref decisions in the NRL are now made very quick. The 4th and 5th replay is going to look rather similar to the 1st and 2nd, make a decision.

Refs and video refs also face less criticism and scrutiny from both the media and supporters, maybe there is a link.
