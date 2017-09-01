It is the downside of video refs. I would rather have one than not. However, I do feel that is a decision cannot be made within 3 attempts of looking at it then the ref's decision should stand. Problem is there are more angles than ever to watch the incident from than ever and that will add yet more time/complexity to the decision making.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Broad Ings Warrior, Jimbo_Returns, Joshheff90, marathonman, Maverick Rhino, rhinos21, Sal Paradise, Seth, Swoggy Loiner, tad rhino, WF Rhino and 202 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,625,470
|1,671
|76,209
|4,491
|SET
|
|
|